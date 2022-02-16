ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers, Vikings reportedly among teams on Deshaun Watson's 'radar'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XwRJ_0eGDlUTF00
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL offseason is officially underway. After a 2021 campaign filled with scandal as he still faces allegations of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior from over 20 women across four different states, quarterback Deshaun Watson is still hoping to suit up for a team next fall.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are two specific organizations near the top of Watson's list of preferred destinations.

Prior to missing all of last season, Watson had made three straight Pro Bowls. He will turn 27 in September.

"One source noted that Watson -- who has a no-trade clause -- is still early in the evaluation process, but he's looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win," Fowler wrote. "His legal issues remain unresolved, and whether the league suspends him under the personal conduct policy is uncertain. The expectation leaguewide, however, is that the Texans will once again explore trade options for Watson, possibly around the start of the new league year March 16 or the NFL draft in late April."

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow shares message after Bengals fall in Super Bowl

Joe Burrow took some time to address the people after his team came up short in the Super Bowl this year. Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow shared a message on Twitter. “Sorry we couldn’t get it done,” Burrow...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#American Football#Buccaneers Vikings#Espn#Texans
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Zac Taylor roasted for costly play calls late in Super Bowl loss

The Cincinnati Bengals came up just short against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and Zac Taylor is facing some criticism for his play-calling late in the game. The Bengals got the ball with 1:25 remaining in the game after L.A. scored a touchdown to take...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers hiring Tom Clements to convince Aaron Rodgers to stay?

It seems at least some associated with the Green Bay Packers this winter don't agree with franchise great and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson about potentially trading quarterback and newly-crowned four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers this year. Aaron Wilson reports for Pro Football Network that the Packers are...
NFL
Yardbarker

New video reveals Ja'Marr Chase's reaction after Bengals' final play of Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals fans may have a tough time reliving the final play of Super Bowl LVI. By the looks of it, Ja’Marr Chase will, too. Chase managed to get himself open against Jalen Ramsey on the Bengals’ final play of the game. Had Joe Burrow been able to find him, Chase would have been in line for a huge gain, if not a touchdown. However, pressure from Aaron Donald ensured Burrow had no time to make the read or the throw.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul undergoes shoulder surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers three-time Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul missed five games during the 2021 regular season, including the final three leading up to the playoffs, due to a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old edge rusher recently addressed the issue in hopes of being ready to roll for the 2022 campaign. "Pierre-Paul...
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers, fiancée Shailene Woodley have reportedly split

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have not mentioned one another publicly for quite some time, and we now know why. The couple has reportedly broken up. Rodgers and Woodley recently called off their engagement, according to In Touch. The split apparently came after Woodley felt the Green Bay Packers star had “neglected their relationship” and was focusing solely on his football career. One source told the gossip publication that Rodgers is an “independent guy” who got cold feet about marrying Woodley.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy