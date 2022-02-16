Buccaneers, Vikings reportedly among teams on Deshaun Watson's 'radar'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL offseason is officially underway. After a 2021 campaign filled with scandal as he still faces allegations of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior from over 20 women across four different states, quarterback Deshaun Watson is still hoping to suit up for a team next fall.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are two specific organizations near the top of Watson's list of preferred destinations.

Prior to missing all of last season, Watson had made three straight Pro Bowls. He will turn 27 in September.