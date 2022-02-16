Buccaneers, Vikings reportedly among teams on Deshaun Watson's 'radar'
The 2022 NFL offseason is officially underway. After a 2021 campaign filled with scandal as he still faces allegations of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior from over 20 women across four different states, quarterback Deshaun Watson is still hoping to suit up for a team next fall.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are two specific organizations near the top of Watson's list of preferred destinations.
Prior to missing all of last season, Watson had made three straight Pro Bowls. He will turn 27 in September.
"One source noted that Watson -- who has a no-trade clause -- is still early in the evaluation process, but he's looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win," Fowler wrote. "His legal issues remain unresolved, and whether the league suspends him under the personal conduct policy is uncertain. The expectation leaguewide, however, is that the Texans will once again explore trade options for Watson, possibly around the start of the new league year March 16 or the NFL draft in late April."
