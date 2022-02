The lineup Leonard Hamilton put out on the floor on Saturday evening was nearly completely different than the one that beat the Blue Devils by one point on January 18th. But through 7:30 of game play, a makeshift crew of Seminoles had an 18-16 lead over Duke despite the home team entering the night favored by over 16 points. Paolo Banchero had already found a seat on the bench with two fouls, and the Blue Devils were shooting just 1-4 (25%) from three-point range.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO