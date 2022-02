Back in September of 2020, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy 16 for the PS5 and the PS5 only. Since then, we haven't seen anything of the game nor have we heard much of the game. Unfortunately, we still don't have an official update on the game, and there's no word of when this will change. However, we do have some new scuttlebutt that suggests the game is going to be delayed, despite the declarations of some previous rumors that have claimed the game is hitting this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO