ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Surgeon general’s 4-year-old daughter diagnosed with COVID-19

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LxHu_0eGDjzqu00

The U.S. surgeon general announced on Twitter Tuesday that his 4-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said his daughter has a fever and sore throat, but that he believes she will be fine, given her age and general health. However, he said her diagnosis caused him to question what he could have done to help her avoid the virus.

“Staring at my daughter’s positive test, I asked myself the same questions many parents have asked: Will my child be ok?” Murthy shared in a Twitter thread on Tuesday. “Could I have done more to protect her? Was this my fault? In these moments, it doesn’t matter if you’re a doctor or Surgeon General. We are parents first.”

Murthy’s tweet comes a few days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it would wait for data on how well three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine protected children younger than 5 before deciding whether to authorize the first two shots.

Nearly 18 million children in the U.S. are younger than 5, and the decision means they will have to wait a little longer before they are eligible to get vaccinated against the virus.

“I wish a vaccine was available for my child and for all kids [under] 5,” Murthy wrote. “It would protect kids and help parents. Unfortunately, more data is still needed from clinical trials for the FDA to make a full assessment.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most children who contract the virus do not suffer severe symptoms or die from the disease.

The surgeon general said his daughter’s diagnosis has made him look at people who disagree with him on pandemic safety measures in a different way.

“The experience of the last few days has reminded me that despite our varied opinions about the pandemic, we all largely want the same thing: to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. I hope to remember this the next time I encounter someone with a different point of view,” he wrote.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID along with his wife and five-year-old son just days after his four-year-old daughter was infected: Says his home is chaotic and urges all Americans to get vaccinated

Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in an 11 tweet Twitter thread Friday. His wife, Alice, and five year old son are infected as well. The news comes days after he revealed that his four year old daughter had contracted the virus. 'Update: my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Chattanooga Daily News

Single mom left her 14-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with ADHD, babysit her four younger siblings when COVID-19 shut down their daycare; faces jail time

The single mother of five reportedly had to go to work and when COVID-19 shut down her children’s daycare in May of 2020, the mother asked her 14-year-old daughter, who was reportedly diagnosed with ADHD, to babysit the four younger siblings. Some parents will call this decision irresponsible while others argue it was simply the actions of a desperate mom.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Surgeon General#Pfizer Biontech
The Independent

Grieving sisters face eviction from family home three weeks after beloved mother dies from cancer

Two grieving sisters face homelessness after being forced to find a new home just three weeks after their mother died from cancer. Brogan Webb, 23, says a housing association told her and her 21-year-old sister Taylor they had to move out of their Glasgow home because they lost their mother’s address as primary residence after moving into student accommodation. Though the sisters do not plan to stay in their mother’s home long-term, they feel they need more time to look for a new place rather then a sudden eviction while they are still grieving. Ms Webb said: “We are willing...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Click10.com

Surgeon general refuses to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, appointed in September by Gov. Ron DeSantis, refused to disclose his COVID-19 vaccination status during a confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, confronted Ladapo, who said his COVID-19 vaccination status is part of his personal medical information, and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
74K+
Followers
92K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy