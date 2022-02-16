ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Do Portugal Circus' to keep dazzling crowds at River Ridge until Feb. 27

By Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The “Do Portugal Circus” has been entertaining guests since it was created in Mexico in 1994. Now, this traveling circus has set up shop at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.

There are no animals in the performance, instead focusing on other circus staples, including magic shows, jugglers, clowns, aerial acrobatics, and death-defying acts!

“People have been training to do these acts for a very long time,” said Jodie Leith, ringmaster of the Do Portugal Circus. “The final big act is the ‘Globe of Death,’ which is the motorbikes that go around in the big metal cage, so that’s our big finale.”

According to a River Ridge spokesperson, the circus will perform at least one show per day from now through Sunday, Feb. 27 in the East parking lot between Dick’s and JCPenney’s.

If you want to check out a list of showtimes or buy tickets, follow this link.

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

