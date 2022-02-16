Ohio man pleads guilty to threatening to bomb abortion clinic

A n Ohio man has pleaded guilty to threatening to bomb a reproductive health services facility and kill his girlfriend, who he said was obtaining an abortion there.

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, of Columbus pleaded guilty in federal court to making the alleged threats last year, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

ARIZONA SENATE PASSES BILL BANNING ABORTION AFTER 15 WEEKS

Brime, who was arrested last September after a grand jury indictment, allegedly made the threats through two separate phone calls to the clinic on April 11, 2021, in violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

In the first call, Brime told staff, “My girlfriend is a patient there, and I’m going to bring the heat. If she kills my baby, I’m going to kill her,” according to the DOJ's statement.

In a second phone call, Brime allegedly said, "My organization will be bringing a bomb to your facility. I suggest you close your doors."

Brime faces up to one year in prison for threatening freedom of access to a clinic entrance and up to five years for transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

"This conviction should send a strong message that the Justice Department will hold accountable those who would resort to violence and threats of violence to deny people access to reproductive health clinics in our country,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A sentencing date has not been set.