Detroit Tigers release minor-league minicamp roster

When it comes to the Detroit Lions quarterback situation, they are not exactly in great shape. No, I am not talking about the Lions starter, Gared Goff, but I am talking about the Lions’ backup QB situation that currently consists of Tim Boyle and David Blough. Whether we like it or not, Goff will be the Lions starter through at least the 2022 season but if Brad Holmes sees things as I do, Boyle and Blough won’t be on the roster much longer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO