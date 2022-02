Flume dropped the first track from his upcoming album, Palaces, “Say Nothing” with MAY-A, along with an accompanying music video. It has been two years since Flume released his last single “The Difference” with Toro Y Moi. Since then, the Australian phenom has quietly been working on new music and has shared bits of his work with fans to hold them over. This included remixes of Eiffel 65’s “Blue” and Danny L Harle and DJ Danny’s “On A Mountain,” both of which will certainly hit when Flume takes to the festival circuit later this year.

