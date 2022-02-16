ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Application period open for Hutchinson Community Foundation scholarships

 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Qualifying high school seniors are encouraged to apply for scholarships administered annually at Hutchinson Community Foundation. The deadline to...

'Life Hacks for Seniors' March 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A “Lunch and Learn” event sponsored by Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m., March 1 at the Delos V. Smith Senior Center at 101 West First Avenue in downtown Hutchinson. Stacy Goss, Community Liaison for Hospice & HomeCare...
KLETC class makes donation to emergency shelter

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Children’s Emergency Shelter Home received a donation of goods Wednesday night from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center’s (KLETC) 289th basic training class. The donation was part of the class’s legacy project, a project where each basic training class gives back to the community, and was led by class president Deputy David Carrillo of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.
Hutchinson VITA site open this Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Volunteer Center/RSVP's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program continues through April 14th at the Salvation Army. To be eligible to have your taxes done at the VITA site, you must have less than $58,000 in income in 2021. You need to bring any applicable IRS forms,...
Hutch Rec to celebrate 75 years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Recreation Commission was established shortly after WWII as a rec center for teens. Now the rec commission is celebrating its 75th year. Throughout 2022 Hutch Rec will celebrate in a variety of ways, including a special Passport experience, sponsored by the Hutch Rec Foundation. The Passport will kick off later this spring and will encourage the public to visit Hutch Rec facilities and attend a variety of events and activities. Additional celebrations will be shared on hutchrec.com as well as the Hutch Rec Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages throughout the year.
KDA seeks input using Agriculture Workforce Needs Assessment Survey

MANHATTAN, Kansas — In an effort to help support growth in agriculture, the Kansas Department of Agriculture is calling on industry partners to help identify workforce needs among agricultural employers in the state by conducting the second Kansas Agriculture Workforce Needs Assessment Survey. The survey will help KDA better understand current workforce issues, trends and needs within the Kansas agriculture industry to steer future discussions and identify solutions for positive changes for our state’s leading economic driver — agriculture.
Strataca to host 5K event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Strataca Underground Salt Museum always has a wide variety of events and another is coming up next month. The Luck of the Miner is scheduled for March 13. The race is a 5K cross-country style run 650 feet below the earth's surface in the salt mine.
Active COVID cases continue downward trend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The number of reported active COVID cases is at its lowest in more than three months. According to the latest report from the Reno County Health Department the number of reported cases is at 219. The last time the active case count was that low was November 4th of 2021 when it was 217. The active count is down 1,278 from the first of the month.
Davenports come to Hutch City Council for elevator help

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark and Phoebe Davenport asked the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday if they could help with problems they are having with the elevator at the Leon Place Apartments downtown. "The number one problem is the controller," Phoebe Davenport said. "It's a very, very old elevator. We...
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

