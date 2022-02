There will be big-time implications for both Michigan and Wisconsin on Sunday, when the Wolverines travel to take on the No. 15 Badgers at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. It's a game with league title implications for the Badgers (20-5, 11-4) who are jockeying for position with several other Big Ten squads for the regular season title and an advantageous seed in what figures to be a wild conference tournament.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO