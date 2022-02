HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The number of reported active COVID cases is at its lowest in more than three months. According to the latest report from the Reno County Health Department the number of reported cases is at 219. The last time the active case count was that low was November 4th of 2021 when it was 217. The active count is down 1,278 from the first of the month.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO