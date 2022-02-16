ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

9 students arrested following fights at Vero Beach High School

By Matt Papaycik
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1b9M_0eGDhytl00

Nine students were arrested Wednesday after several fights broke out at Vero Beach High School, authorities said.

The disturbance happened at the Freshman Learning Center of the school, located at 1707 16th Street.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, there was an "internal discipline issue" that resulted in several fights.

A spokeswoman for the School District of Indian River County said around 30 students were involved in the fights, but no one was hurt.

Vero Beach High School was placed under a precautionary code yellow lockdown until 1 p.m., meaning students and staff members were not allowed to leave their classrooms.

Indian River County deputies responded to the campus to assist administrators and "restore order," the sheriff's office said.

A school district spokeswoman said parents who want to pick their children up from the Freshman Learning Center may do so at the pickup loop on 14th Avenue.

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

