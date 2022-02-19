ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles County Sheriff: Detectives Charge Three Suspects in Connection with Drug Distribution and Firearms Violations

 7 hours ago

On February 8, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Narcotics Enforcement Section served two search warrants in Waldorf as part of an investigation into drug distribution. Investigators recovered approximately 7 pounds of suspected marijuana, 8 grams of mushrooms, 5 handguns, 6 extended loaded magazines, multiple boxes of ammunition, and manufacturing distribution paraphernalia. All three suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions. Kyrahn Alexander Perez, 25, of Waldorf, Alexander Charles Hoskins, 30, of Waldorf, and Collin Malik Hoffler, 25, of Frederick, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of firearms due to felony convictions, illegal possession of ammunition and other related charges. Perez is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond. A judge released Hoskins and Hoffler on personal recognizance on February 10.

