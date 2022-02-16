ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Avalanche Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-16 09:52:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 AKST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Matanuska Valley The following message is transmitted at the request of the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center. THE HATCHER PASS AVALANCHE CENTER HAS...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 13:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado Pitkin County in west central Colorado Northeastern Delta County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado Southeastern Garfield County in west central Colorado Northwestern Gunnison County in west central Colorado * Until 145 PM MST. * At 119 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles southeast of Carbondale, or 19 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 9 and 53. Colorado 133 between mile markers 34 and 68. Locations impacted include Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt, Marble, Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Meridith, Ragged Mtn, Woody Creek, Redstone, Cattle Creek, El Jebel and Emma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-21 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be impacted along I-84 and SR- 204 over the crest of the Northern Blue Mountains.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 04:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Guernsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zanesville, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Coshocton, Cambridge, Columbiana, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Carrollton, Caldwell, Freeport, Calcutta, Wintersville, Newcomerstown, Lisbon and Dennison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Preparedness#Matanuska Valley#Gold Mint#The Hatcher Pass Road
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 18:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 23:48:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Stark, Summit and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EST, Trained weather spotters reported light rain and snowmelt causing minor flooding of poor drainage areas and low lying roads in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Akron, Canton, Wooster, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman, Mogadore, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Brewster, Navarre and Dalton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kanabec, Lac Qui Parle, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures are slowly warming and with light winds the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Ramsey, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Ramsey; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne QUICK COAT OF LIGHT SNOW AND SLICK ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING A band of snow will occur in the hours up to dawn this morning as colder air moves into the region, with a quick inch or so of accumulation, especially in the Poconos. With temperatures falling through the 20s to even some upper teens by 8 AM, untreated roads will become slick. Exercise caution if traveling this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snow showers may linger for the next few hours, but impacts from heavier snowfall has now diminished.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Auglaize, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of around 1 inch. * WHERE...Berrien County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and visibilities of less than one half mile in snow at times.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 07:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures reaching well into the 50s today will combine with continued very dry air across northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values of 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon. A few wind gusts to near 20 mph will be possible at times as well, especially in the northeast Georgia mountains. These conditions will combine with continued dry brush and other fuels to increase fire danger across the area. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 08:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pierce; Rolette BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Pierce and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions will make travel dangerous. Strong winds could cause some damage to roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are also expected.
PIERCE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches below 7500 feet, and 4 to 10 inches above 7500 feet. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, Jemez Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area, and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. The heaviest accumulations are expected after midnight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-40 through Tijeras Canyon. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 02:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Muscatine; Scott Slick Travel Conditions An area of mainly light snow will continue to move across the area over the next several hours. Accumulations will be light, and generally ranging from a dusting to under an inch. However, with cold temperatures in the single digits and teens, any accumulation on roadways will lead to slippery travel conditions. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions if you`re planning to travel early this morning.
BENTON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy