Any way you look at it, it was a productive sale. The most-recent Tax Forfeited Land Auction held by St. Louis County just wrapped up and netted the county's budget nearly $1.25 million in sales. Those land parcels that are now back in private ownership will also garner additional income in the years to come as their property taxes get collected each year.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO