Chase Purdy Daytona Int'l Speedway Race Preview

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “We learned quite a bit as a group. All of the little things that we had to do with the team with pit stops, pit strategy, the car’s handling, the draft. We never were in the middle of people that would roll with us because we were the only Toyota, so we did a really good job to push the group that we were with. I leapfrogged manufacturers after the pit sequence, because we were on two tires with those guys, and we couldn’t just quite hang on with that group and then I didn’t get a chance to mix it up and really see what the draft and handling were all about in the end, but the night time conditions really mask a lot of the handling. I’m expecting handling to come more into play on Sunday at three in the afternoon.”

