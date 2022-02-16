ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa man, former reality show contestant arrested in connection to a shooting

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa contestant on a nationally televised reality competition show has been arrested on a shooting with intent to kill charge.

Tulsa Police arrested Kito Talbert in connection with the shooting of a maintenance man at a Tulsa apartment complex last December.

According to court documents, Talbert shot his girlfriend’s ex who is the father of her children. Talbert told police he fired upon the victim in self-defense, but after the victim was interviewed post-life-saving surgery, the man told police Talbert came up to him while he was on the job and opened fire.

Both men, documents state, had been arguing over an unknown issue for approximately two weeks before things turned violent.

The victim, who works as a maintenance man at the London Square apartments, was working on a unit next to Talbert’s when Talbert came out and opened fire, police state.

Police state in court documents, they were able to watch the entire incident play out on security camera, and the victim was initially shot through the hand he was holding up in a weak effort to block whatever bullets would be fired at him. The man would be shot multiple times.

Talbert was a contestant on SpikeTV network show Ink Master. The network rebranded on the Paramount Network and is in its 13th season. Talbert appeared as an apprentice who faced off against Master Big Ceeze in season 6 of the show back in 2015 and finished in 13th place.

