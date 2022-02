Four-term Congresswoman Kathleen Rice will not be running for a fifth two-year term. Rice, a Democrat, represents the 4th Congressional District. “I entered public service 30 years ago and never left,” Rice posted in a statement on Twitter. “It has been the honor of my life to serve as a prosecutor, District Attorney, and US representative in my beloved home state of New York. I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right as elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.”

