The future is electric … and you're probably tired of hearing about that by now. There are so many plans, upcoming models, and predictions bouncing around that it's worth thinking about the present (or the very near future, for that matter). The truth is, the future is now, and some great cars that are right around the corner just happen to be electric. The Mercedes-AMG EQE is that kind of vehicle, and it's almost here—the second EV in the AMG lineup, after the AMG EQS.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO