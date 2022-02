A short but noteworthy video has emerged of what appears to be a chunky twin-slot, twin-fan Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card. You can see the video in the tweet below. The sample picked up out of a box and man-handled looks like the exact component we wrote about yesterday in our Purported Intel Arc Alchemist Desktop Graphics Card Pictured article. It has the same appearance and finish, front and back. This leaked video adds weight to the previous pictorial leaks, though, of course, we recommend one or two grains of salt concerning these images being of a genuine so-called engineering sample (ES) that some have claimed it to be.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO