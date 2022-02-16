City of Tonawanda to distribute COVID-19 test kits and masks at several locations

The City of Tonawanda will distribute COVID-19 test kits and masks at several locations Friday.

The distributions will take place at the following locations and times:

Tonawanda City Hall, 200 Niagara Street, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tonawanda Senior Center, 35 Main Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tonawanda Fire Headquarters, 44 William Street, 24 hours

Tonawanda Police Headquarters, 200 Niagara Street, 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Police said the distributions are open to city residents only and ID proof is required.