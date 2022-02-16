‘Dear Black Future’ runs through the end of the month at the Gathering Place

TULSA, Okla. — February is Black History Month and the Gathering Place is joining in on the celebration.

Marlon Hall is the artist who designed the park’s black history exhibit so that everyone can learn about art and culture.

“I’ve been nosy all my life,” Hall said.

Hall has found a way to put his natural curiosity to work.

“I decided to take what was a nuisance to others and turn it into a new sense of a career,” Hall said.

He’s dived deep into the study of anthropology -- even if he doesn’t study like everyone else.

“I was told I would not succeed academically because I did not learn the most people learn,” he said.

So when it came time for him to put together Gathering Place’s Black History Month exhibition, he did not take a one size fits all approach.

“This is an exhibition that’s designed to reimagine the possibility of black history month,” he said. “There’s more than one highway that we can take for information to reach the destination.”

The exhibition—”Dear Black Future”—focuses on celebrating black history, by focusing on the future.

“Sometimes we have our backs to the future,” he said.

On the walls are pictures of students he met while doing a study at Burroughs electuary—one of the first schools to integrate in Tulsa.

You’ll see a documentary Hall made, matched to the tune of specifically crafted music. You’ll also find an interactive opportunity. Guests are asked to write a four word letter to the black community of the future.

“A verb, a noun, a preposition, and a noun,” Hall said .

When the exhibition closes, they’ll read them all aloud.

“There’s an opportunity for the entire city of Tulsa to be integrated into the work of Tulsa,” he said.

He means it, the entire city.

“This space is not just for black folk. It’s not just for white folk. It’s for everybody that believes that the black folk can somehow contribute to the sum total of human flourishing.”

The exhibition runs through the 28th inside the boathouse. They also plan to put on other events, including a yoga event with interpretive musical performances throughout.

