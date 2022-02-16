ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bank of Russia wants to ban crypto but top finance minister thinks that would be like 'banning the internet'

By Phil Rosen
  • The Bank of Russia has voiced concern over crypto regulation and instead wants to ban it, but Russia's finance ministry disagrees.
  • Banning crypto would be like "banning the internet," says Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.
  • The Bank of Russia and the finance ministry are set to agree upon terms for crypto regulation by this Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
