Randy Brooks endorses Lane Carter for TGC Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Randy Brooks, Partner in BNB Ventures and Governor Abbott’s 2021 appointee for Board of Regents endorses Lane Carter for Tom Green County Judge, according to a statement on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Brooks may be known to the community as an executive board member and former Chairman of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, member of both the Goodfellow Air Force Base and the USAF Air Education and Training Command (AETC) Civic Leader Groups, former board member of the City of San Angelo Development Corporation, or for his community leadership roles.

Below is a statement from Randy Brooks on why he is endorsing Lane Carter:

Lane Carter is my recommendation for Tom Green County Judge. Lane grew up in San Angelo, completed his bachelor’s and RN degrees here at Angelo State University, and has served our community on the San Angelo City Council for the last 5-1/2 years. He is a family man, a businessman, and a civic-minded leader. With his experience in the accounting department at the former Town and Country Food Stores corporate office, his time as an ER nurse with Shannon, his resourcefulness in running his own lawn and house-flipping business, and his tenure as a City Councilman, Lane is well-suited to take on the job of Tom Green County Judge (comparable to being the CEO of the county). Lane knows how to juggle budgets, he is up on local current issues, and he understands the importance of leadership with consensus. He will listen, he will serve, he will lead. I hope you will take time to learn more about Lane Carter and cast your vote for him for Tom Green County Judge. Randy Brooks

