ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Attorney General Todd Rokita defends liberty with new action against federal vaccine mandates

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita took new action this week to fight an unlawful vaccine mandate foisted on federal contractors by President Joe Biden. Attorney General Rokita is asking a federal...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 3

Dmose
3d ago

Grab those headlines, Todd. We all know what your political ambitions are.

Reply
5
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined, for now, to allow the Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled 2-1 Wednesday to maintain a block on the mandate that a Texas-based federal judge had issued on Jan. 21. The administration had asked the New Orleans court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AFP

US governors, Canadian premiers call for end to vaccine mandate

A group of 16 US state governors and the premiers of two Canadian provinces on Wednesday called on the leaders of both countries to end the cross-border vaccine requirement that sparked protests and briefly closed trade routes. Protests in which demonstrators at one point blocked border crossings and truckers have clogged the streets of downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks were sparked by rules mandating Covid vaccines to cross the US border. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Liberty, IN
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rokita
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Mandates#Vaccine Mandate
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Clinton cornered: Hillary refuses to answer questions AGAIN about Durham revelation that she paid to spy on Trump campaign after arriving at daughter Chelsea's NYC home and going to Queens restaurant with film crew

Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions about allegations that her allies spied on the Trump campaign as the controversy continued to engulf her Tuesday. Clinton continued to stonewall questions later the same day as she and Chelsea emerged from a Filipino restaurant in Queens after approximately three hours during which they appeared to be filming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MinnPost

McConnell holds up confirmation of U.S. Attorney nominee for Minnesota

In the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall and Stephen Montemayor write: “The Senate’s top Republican said Wednesday he’s holding up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s nominee as Minnesota’s next U.S. attorney. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote to Andrew Luger this week detailing his concerns over last month’s sentencing of 26-year-old Montez Lee Jr., who was given a sentence 10 years below the maximum for setting a deadly Lake Street fire during the 2020 unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer. Luger, who previously served as U.S. attorney for Minnesota under Democratic President Barack Obama, did not have a role in the case.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy