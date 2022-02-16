ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One sheep, two sheep, three new sheep in San Angelo

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s 1st Community Financial Credit Union and Armstong and Backus will be unveiling a total of three new sheep Friday, February 18th.

Armstrong and Backus will be unveiling their sheep named Baa-Ba-Backus by local artist Ashley Perales at 2:00 p.m. February 18th at 515 W. Harris Ave. #200. The law firm held contests within the business to help name and decide the design of the sheep. Michelle Borner won the contest for Baa-Ba-Backus’ name, and Marco Padilla won the design contest. With the help of artist Perales, the sheep was brought to life. This will be the first sheep that Perales has painted.

1st Community Federal Credit Union will be revealing their two sheep, named Duke and Dolly, by local artist, Scott Sustek on February 18th at 3:00 p.m. at 3505 Wildewood Dr. These two sheep will be the first pair unveiled simultaneously. According to a release from 1st Community, both sheep are said to highlight the business’s love for West Texas along with the members they help serve. 1st Community will be handing out refreshments, souvenirs and chances to win door prizes.

All three sheep have been sponsored through Downtown San Angelo, Inc. to help add to the symbolic history of the city. San Angelo businesses have been sponsoring these fiberglass sheep in honor of the Miss Wool Pageant that occurred in San Angelo from 1952 to 1972 as well as helping to contribute to downtown revitalization efforts.

There are currently 101 sheep located around San Angelo with 12 other sheep in progress.

