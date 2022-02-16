NASA Advisory Council Welcomes New Members, Sets 2022 Goals

DALLAS (Feb 8, 2022) Metroplex Civic and Business Association (MCBA) is pleased to welcome Dallas-based property tax advisory firm RETC Group to its growing list of partner companies. MCBA is a non-profit business organization created to help North Texas businesses engage employees and encourage them to take an active role in shaping the future of DFW communities to help ensure the area remains attractive to new businesses and new residents. The organization connects its business members, like RETC, with local partner charities that aim to help people become independent and successful members of the community. Each member company has access to a customized, web-based platform that makes it simple to connect with charitable organizations in need of volunteers or monetary support. Through the MCBA portal, employees can discover opportunities to get involved and make a difference. “The MCBA believes strong community support and civic engagement is essential to creating healthy neighborhoods and business-friendly environments,” said Louis Darrouzet, MCBA’s chief executive officer. “We believe that by understanding the wide-ranging needs across the Metroplex, our member companies and their employees can become more connected to their communities and understand how to support them so that the DFW area continues to thrive.” “RETC has been doing business in the Metroplex for more than three decades. We are proud to call this community home and we want to help ensure it continues to grow, said Amish Gupta, Managing Partner, RETC. “We are excited to work with MCBA to find opportunities for our leaders and our employees to get involved in their communities and make an impact.”

