ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Advisory Council Welcomes New Members, Sets 2022 Goals

austincountynewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Retired Gen. Lester Lyles will continue to chair the NAC and its more than 50 members appointed across the council and five committees supporting aeronautics, human spaceflight, science, and STEM, as well as technology, innovation, and engineering. Among the new council members are former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden, former...

austincountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Jump Aero Welcomes New Adviser: Former NASA Autonomy Expert and Collier Trophy Winner, Mark A. Skoog

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump Aero Incorporated is pleased to announce the addition of autonomous aircraft systems expert, Mark A. Skoog, to the Jump Aero Advisory Board. Mr. Skoog was the Principle Investigator for Autonomy Research at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center prior to joining the Jump Aero board of advisers. Mr. Skoog will provide strategic guidance regarding the development of autonomous systems on the Jump Aero eVTOL aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reporter

North Penn Water Authority welcomes new board members

LANSDALE — North Penn Water Authority’s Board of Directors has welcomed two new board members, appointed by their respective municipalities. Amy Cummings-Leight will represent Souderton Borough, replacing Marvin Anders after 47 years of service, and completing his remaining five-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2024. Art Bustard will represent Worcester Township for a five-year term, and replace Paul Ziegler after 16 years of service.
LANSDALE, PA
Surprise Independent

Surprise seeks new youth council members

The city of Surprise is recruiting new members for the Surprise Youth Council — a group of teens who are making a difference in their community. SYC members serve the community by collaborating with local leaders, including Mayor Skip Hall and the City Council, to give a voice on city issues and help solve youth issues through awareness campaigns, service projects and community-building events.
SURPRISE, AZ
Paso Robles Daily News

City council holding goal setting workshop

– The Paso Robles City Council is seeking community input on the city’s goals and budget priorities during a workshop scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. in Paso Robles City Council Chambers. To maximize opportunity for public participation, the workshop will be held in-person with the option to participate virtually.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Harman
Person
Charles Bolden
Person
Eric Fanning
Star News Group

Beach council members Ramos and Crowley discuss their goals

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Council members Michael Ramos and Rosa Crowley, who were sworn in at the Jan. 2 reorganization meeting, shared their goals for 2022 in recent interviews with The Ocean Star. After being elected in the Nov. 2 general election to three-year terms, Mr. Ramos and Ms. Crowley join Mayor Paul Kanitra and council members Tom Migut, Caryn Byrnes, Arlene Testa and Council President Douglas Vitale on the dais.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Dallas Business Journal

Metroplex Civic & Business Association Welcomes New Business Member RETC Group

DALLAS (Feb 8, 2022) Metroplex Civic and Business Association (MCBA) is pleased to welcome Dallas-based property tax advisory firm RETC Group to its growing list of partner companies. MCBA is a non-profit business organization created to help North Texas businesses engage employees and encourage them to take an active role in shaping the future of DFW communities to help ensure the area remains attractive to new businesses and new residents. The organization connects its business members, like RETC, with local partner charities that aim to help people become independent and successful members of the community. Each member company has access to a customized, web-based platform that makes it simple to connect with charitable organizations in need of volunteers or monetary support. Through the MCBA portal, employees can discover opportunities to get involved and make a difference. “The MCBA believes strong community support and civic engagement is essential to creating healthy neighborhoods and business-friendly environments,” said Louis Darrouzet, MCBA’s chief executive officer. “We believe that by understanding the wide-ranging needs across the Metroplex, our member companies and their employees can become more connected to their communities and understand how to support them so that the DFW area continues to thrive.” “RETC has been doing business in the Metroplex for more than three decades. We are proud to call this community home and we want to help ensure it continues to grow, said Amish Gupta, Managing Partner, RETC. “We are excited to work with MCBA to find opportunities for our leaders and our employees to get involved in their communities and make an impact.”
DALLAS, TX
Montclair Local

The Montclair Foundation welcomes two new board members

The Board of Trustees of The Montclair Foundation has welcomed longtime supporter Wade Layton and previous member Lissa Barrett to the board. Layton recently retired after a 30-year career as a media and entertainment finance banker, according to a Montclair Foundation press release. He has worked at the Bank of New York, GE Capital and most recently as Group Head of CIT’s Media, Entertainment, Sports and Gaming division.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nac#Army#New Nac Council#The Nasa Advisory Council
WFMZ-TV Online

Just Born welcomes new member to leadership

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A candy company in the Lehigh Valley is welcoming a new member to its leadership. Just Born Quality Confections said Wednesday Chidi Alams has taken on the role of Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Alams is coming from Team Car Care/Jiffy Lube, where he held the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Mountain Messenger

Local CMA chapter welcomes new member, plans March meeting

The local chapter of The Christian Motorcyclist Association, the Greenbrier Valley Circuit Riders, wants to welcome Reney Bartlett, our newest member. We also would like to invite anyone interested to join us at our March meeting to learn more about upcoming events and group rides. Our next meeting will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy