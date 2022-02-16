ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Group to challenge Lincoln's new discrimination ordinance

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The day after the Lincoln city council passed an ordinance that expanded an anti-discrimination lawsuit to include sexual...

panhandlepost.com

Gov. Ricketts talks water and taxes at Kearney town hall

KEARNEY — Several people in a standing-room-only group of more than 50 Nebraskans questioned Gov. Pete Ricketts Friday about why the state should spend $500 million in taxpayer money on a canal and reservoir system aimed at Colorado. Kearney City Council member Tami Moore said she left the meeting...
KEARNEY, NE
Neb. lawmaker wants Holocaust discussion in schools

Eleanor Dunning said she was shocked when she saw a fellow college student throw up a Nazi signal, and doubly so when the student escaped repercussion from school officials. State Sen. Jen Day of the Gretna area said she was stunned to learn via recent email that an Omaha area school had tried to teach lessons of the Holocaust but stopped after receiving pushback.
NEBRASKA STATE
Attorneys spar over what jury can hear in Fortenberry case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argue that they should be allowed to present allegations to a jury that the Nebraska Republican was “set up” by federal authorities, while prosecutors countered that attacking their investigation was inappropriate. A judge’s ruling on the matter...
NEBRASKA STATE
Noem endorses Jackley's AG bid, Jackley returns favor

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is endorsing former attorney general Marty Jackley, her one-time political rival, as he campaigns to unseat the current Republican attorney general. Jackley returned the favor for Noem’s reelection bid. The mutual endorsements represented a potential political alliance between the...
POLITICS
Nebraska eyes pandemic money to ease housing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The push to build affordable new homes in Nebraska and ease the state’s chronic housing shortage could get a big boost this year. Housing advocates and realtors implored state lawmakers Tuesday to spend some of Nebraska’s $1.04 billion in federal pandemic assistance on affordable housing.
NEBRASKA STATE
Leadership Chadron visits Lincoln, Legislature

The 2021-22 Leadership Chadron class took their scheduled overnight trip to Lincoln the first week of February. 10 members of the Chadron class, along with 20 members from Leadership Scottsbluff climbed on a bus early Tuesday morning and stopped at 2 well known Nebraska attractions on the way down. The goals of the trip were to educate the classes about the importance of the Legislature, introduce those who attended to the key Senators working on our behalf, and to give them the chance to get to know one another and network.
CHADRON, NE
Bill to cut Neb. state income taxes, corporate taxes runs into filibuster

LINCOLN — State lawmakers traded one filibuster for another Wednesday as debate began on a major proposal to reduce state income taxes. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said that Legislative Bill 939 would make Nebraska more competitive when it comes to individual and corporate income taxes and that the state’s surplus of tax revenue means some money should be returned “to the people.”
LINCOLN, NE
City of Alliance President's Day closures

Alliance – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Monday, February 21 in observance of President’s Day. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Sallows Military Museum, Alliance Public Library, and the Municipal Building. The Alliance Municipal Landfill and refuse collection...
ALLIANCE, NE
Poverty In Our Area: Homestead Tax Exemption

It’s no secret that Nebraska has a heavy property tax burden. However, there is help for low-income people who are 65 or older, disabled, or veterans. They may qualify for the Homestead Tax Exemption. The Homestead Exemption gives those who are eligible a reduction on property taxes by excluding all or a portion of the value of a person’s home and up to one acre of land that the home is built on.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

When nurse Julia Buffo was told by her Montana hospital that she had to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she responded by filling out paperwork declaring that the shots run afoul of her religious beliefs. She cited various Old and New Testament verses including a passage from Revelation that vaccine opponents...
PUBLIC HEALTH
'Neighbors Helping Neighbors' program continues in Alliance

Alliance – The City of Alliance is proud to announce our continued partnership with Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) on our Utility Assistance Program, Neighbors Helping Neighbors. This program offers an opportunity for utility customers to add a one-time or recurring donation to their monthly bill. Donations will go...
ALLIANCE, NE
