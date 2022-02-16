Group to challenge Lincoln's new discrimination ordinance

The 2021-22 Leadership Chadron class took their scheduled overnight trip to Lincoln the first week of February. 10 members of the Chadron class, along with 20 members from Leadership Scottsbluff climbed on a bus early Tuesday morning and stopped at 2 well known Nebraska attractions on the way down. The goals of the trip were to educate the classes about the importance of the Legislature, introduce those who attended to the key Senators working on our behalf, and to give them the chance to get to know one another and network.

CHADRON, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO