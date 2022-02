When Braxton Hanna entered Millburn High School this morning, he entered as a wrestler without a single varsity win to his name. He left as a district champion. Hanna, a freshman who wrestled JV for North Hunterdon virtually all of this season, pulled off a truly remarkable tournament run to take the 126-pound title, while his team rolled to yet another team title at the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics District 13 Wrestling Championships Saturday in Millburn.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO