Pelosi vows US will fight with Israel 'against terrorism posed by Iran'

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via The Associated Press

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a congressional delegation and reiterated the United States' steadfast support for the nation's security.

"We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," Pelosi said in a speech at the Knesset. "Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us."

Pelosi traveled to Israel with around a dozen other congressional lawmakers including Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Ted Deutch (Fla.) and Barbara Lee (Calif.). Some members will also be traveling to Germany and the United Kingdom.

"Our delegation brings the representation of the Congress's bipartisan, bicameral commitment to an unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States built on mutual security, our economic interest and our common values, our commitment to democracy," said Pelosi.

As Reuters noted, the congressional delegation's visit takes place amid heightened tension between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood.

While she did not address the recent tensions, Pelosi stressed the Washington's continued commitment to a two-state solution that "enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians and their neighbors."

During her visit, Pelosi is set to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Robert Hopkins
3d ago

so does this mean that pelosi is the commander-in-chief? I wonder what will happen when Millie calls I ran and tell him we're going to attack you know like he called China

Jim Welch
2d ago

is Nancy the number one person to represent America today. is she the self appointed acting president. I guess joe forgot to set his alarm clock and missed the flight

Alice Scott
3d ago

Dems are playing both sides between Israel and Iran.How many wars are they going to involve America in?

Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from separation anxiety. He’s anxious over how to separate the Republican Party from Donald Trump. For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
