NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won’t need surgery for MCL sprain

 3 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not require surgery for the MCL sprain sustained in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI defeat, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.

Burrow was limping noticeably after being sacked for the seventh time with 11:38 left in the fourth quarter of the 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

“Joe had the sprained MCL, and that’s really a re-aggravation of something he did back in December,” Taylor said. “But he’s a tough guy, he played through it. Rest is going to be the best thing for him. So that part’s encouraging. So, again, he’s going to get some much-needed rest here these next couple of weeks and expect him to come back fully healthy.”

Taylor also said Burrow won’t need surgery for the pinky finger he dislocated late in the season.

Burrow, 25, completed 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions against the Rams.

The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year completed a league-best 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during the regular season.

–Field Level Media

