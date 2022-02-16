Neenah mayor removing mask requirement for government buildings

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert announced Wednesday that the face mask requirement for city government buildings will be rescinded immediately.

According to a statement from the Administrative Assistant to the Mayor, the decision is due to the deep drop in COVID cases and daily monitoring of the Winnebago County Health Department updates and reports.

Masks will still be optional for employees and visitors in Neenah government buildings, the statement says.

"Employees and guests are encouraged to wear them if they choose. Please remember to always be respectful and use common sense if in a situation where you may need a mask," the statement reads.

The statement says this policy will continue to be monitored and can be changed if conditions warrant it in the future.