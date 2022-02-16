ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah mayor removing mask requirement for government buildings

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert announced Wednesday that the face mask requirement for city government buildings will be rescinded immediately.

According to a statement from the Administrative Assistant to the Mayor, the decision is due to the deep drop in COVID cases and daily monitoring of the Winnebago County Health Department updates and reports.

Masks will still be optional for employees and visitors in Neenah government buildings, the statement says.

"Employees and guests are encouraged to wear them if they choose. Please remember to always be respectful and use common sense if in a situation where you may need a mask," the statement reads.

The statement says this policy will continue to be monitored and can be changed if conditions warrant it in the future.

NBC 26 WGBA

UW System to remove face mask requirements

"University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is working with university chancellors to begin removing current mandatory mask requirements on campus with the intent to withdraw them as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break."
NBC 26 WGBA

New proposal leads to suspension of Stadium District legislation

The Stadium District Board met with Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard) last Friday and agreed upon a new proposal that in turn, suspends the legislation. It was agreed upon by the parties that it would be best for the Stadium District to expand and enhance the transparency and financial oversight procedures relating to taxpayer-funded Lambeau Field expenses. Meaning, no additional lease negotiations or decisions would occur without outside legal counsel to help understand the current lease provisions or when evaluating amendments.
