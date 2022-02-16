ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘Broken promise’ protest as overseas aid minister is told to share role with 8 other jobs

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRKwK_0eGDXxj600

The “minister for international development” has been handed eight other jobs, prompting protests that Boris Johnson has broken his promise to protect the UK’s aid effort.

When the Department for International Development (Dfid) was controversially axed in 2020, the prime minister pledged that overseas aid would remain “at the beating heart” of policy-making.

But a new list of ministerial responsibilities reveals James Cleverly has been given a daunting list of tasks to combine with spending to help the world’s most desperate people.

The minister of state – not cabinet minister, as before – must also manage relations with the United States and Canada, Europe, Gibraltar and the troublespots of Russia and Iran.

On top of that, he is responsible for national security, “defence and international security” and the tortured negations with the EU over the Brexit trade deal and the Northern Ireland Protocol .

The aid organisation Bond questioned how the “merged” Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office can manage such a vast portfolio when it is “one minister short”.

“We need a dedicated minister for international development, with a seat in the cabinet, to drive the UK’s development priorities and ensure that marginalised communities around the world are not neglected,” said Simon Starling, Bond’s director of policy.

Sarah Champion , chair of the Commons international development committee, said: “We were told this wasn’t a hostile takeover and the government’s commitment to ending global poverty was absolute.

“Sadly, this is looking like another broken promise, one with devastating consequences to both the poorest in the world, and our international standing.”

In June 2020, Mr Johnson faced down criticism from three former prime ministers to scrap Dfid, telling MPs: “This move is about placing our world-class aid programme at the beating heart of our foreign policy decision making.”

Claiming it would ensure “our impact abroad is bigger than the sum of its parts”, he claimed: “Far from diminishing our ambitions, it will elevate them.”

The government then broke a manifesto pledge by forcing through £4bn-a-year cuts to overseas aid spending, a reduction – from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of national income – that will not be restored until 2024 at the earliest.

It will only be reversed if, in two years, the government is no longer borrowing money for day-to-day spending and underlying debt is falling as a percentage of national income.

The cut came back to bite Mr Johnson at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, when the UK was accused of undermining it claims of leadership on tackling the climate emergency.

Setting out his Budget last October, the chancellor Rishi Sunak said “forecasts show that we are scheduled to return to 0.7 per cent in 2024-25 – before the end of the parliament”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid self-isolation rules will be scrapped next week, Boris Johnson to announce

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 will end next week, Boris Johnson is set to announce.Downing Street said the prime minister will confirm the repeal of all of England’s pandemic regulations when he lays out his “living with Covid” plan on Monday.The PM is expected to say that the vaccination programme, testing, and other new treatments like anti-viral drugs can be relied on to keep people safe – and that infectious people will not be made to stay at home.“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg: New Brexit minister promises to cut red tape

The minister for Brexit opportunities has urged firms struggling with red tape to write to him, while on a visit to the UK's biggest container port. Jacob Rees-Mogg said Brexit was "already a success" and that he would be working to "cut through the thicket" of red tape. Mr Rees-Mogg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers promise standalone strategy to help unpaid carers

A new strategy to help Scotland’s unpaid carers deal with the “challenges” they face is to be published this spring.Social care minister Kevin Stewart announced the plan as he insisted there is a “real appetite for change” in the way care is provided.The Scottish Government has set out plans to set up a National Care Service, and more than three-quarters (77%) of those who responded to a consultation on the idea said they believe it could lead to more consistent service.In addition, 72% of those who responded said the Scottish Government should be accountable for the delivery of social care, though a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson says ‘we stand on the brink’ of war in Europe

Boris Johnson has stated that we “stand on the brink of what could be a war in Europe”, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continues to build.The UK’s prime minister spoke today in Munich, referring to the current times as “a very dangerous moment in history”.Mr Johnson was attending the Munich Security Confrence on 19 February, and said: “I think everybody in this confrence wants to stand united in support and in solidarity with Ukraine.”Sign up to our free newsletters here
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Sarah Champion
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM promises improvements at No 10 with new faces in senior roles

Boris Johnson has moved to shore up his No 10 operation by announcing two new appointments to senior Downing Street roles.The Prime Minister said Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay will become Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, while journalist Guto Harri will become director of communications.It comes after Mr Johnson lost five of his Downing Street aides in the space of 24 hours on Thursday and Friday, as more MPs sent letters in calling for a vote of no confidence in their leader.The most painful departure was that of Munira Mirza who had worked for Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
Washington Monthly

How America’s Broken Promises May Lead to a New Cold War

The new Cold War, which now grips Europe and the United States, is not all Russia’s fault. A seed was sown in the American assurances broken by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who reversed verbal pledges to refrain from expanding the Atlantic military alliance toward Russia. The Russians didn’t get it in writing, and some analysts doubt that commitments were made, but official records of conversations suggest American bad faith.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Protest#Uk#Eu
Sun-Journal

Maine delegates decry ‘broken promise’ in China lobster-buying deal

All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation want the Biden administration to hold China accountable for its apparent failure to live up to a 2020 trade deal. In a letter sent Thursday to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Sen. Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden said China has broken its promise to buy more Maine lobster. They also requested details on exactly how much lobster China agreed to buy under the trade deal, which was negotiated and signed during the Trump administration. Sen. Susan Collins sent Tai a similar letter Wednesday.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Second Covid booster jab expected to be offered to UK’s most vulnerable

The offer of a second Covid booster jab for the most vulnerable groups in the UK is expected to be made in the coming weeks, The Independent understands. A decision has already been reached by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), but the full details of its recommendation have yet to be passed to ministers, according to a Whitehall source.Since the end of last year, the JCVI has been reviewing the “timing and value” of a second booster jab for the UK’s immunocompromised people, amid mounting evidence that suggests protection from a first booster wanes in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be biggest war in Europe since WWII

Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine would lead to the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, the Prime Minister has warned.Boris Johnson said he wanted people to “understand the sheer cost in human life” that an incursion into Ukraine would bring, with casualties on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, as he continued to urged Moscow to engage in peace talks.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, meanwhile, used a separate interview to state that President Vladimir Putin “will not stop at Ukraine” as she argued he is looking to piece the Soviet Union back together.The comments came as Ukraine’s military...
POLITICS
The Independent

Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed Saturday from a base in New Jersey, completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August. With assistance from refugee resettlement organizations, Afghans evacuated after their country fell to the Taliban have been gradually leaving the military bases in recent months and starting new lives in communities throughout the United States.The U.S. admitted 76,000 Afghans as part of Operation Allies Welcome, the largest resettlement of refugees in the country in decades. “It's a really important milestone in Operation Allies...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Health Minister promises action on waiting lists

The Irish Health Minister has promised “very significant action” to tackle rising waiting lists in the country’s hospitals.Stephen Donnelly, who was taking questions from TDs in the Dail on Tuesday night, admitted that waiting lists were too high.Taking questions from Sinn Fein health spokesperson David Cullinane on waiting lists, Mr Donnelly admitted: “It is one of the biggest challenges we have in the health service.“It is a top priority for me, it is a top priority for this Government.”It is a top priority for me, it is a top priority for this GovernmentStephen DonnellyMr Donnelly said that even before the...
WORLD
News 4 Buffalo

Ukrainians in WNY fear for loved ones in Ukraine over potential Russian invasion

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – People with family and friends in Ukraine say they are becoming more and more concerned and call this a stressful time. “Everyone is on pins and needles,” Myron Deputat, whose parents were born in Ukraine. Deputat said they fear what could happen if Russia invades Ukraine. “What’s going to happen? We […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

What the papers say – February 20

The Ukraine crisis, a reported investigation into Government leaks to Nick Clegg and the latest Jimmy Carr controversy are among the topics on Sunday’s front pages.The Observer says the West will arm resistance in Ukraine if Russia invades, as The Independent carries accusations from the country’s president that the West has been too appeasing of Russia.Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/QE99ebCPdr— The Observer (@ObserverUK) February 19, 2022INDEPENDENT: Ukraine leader condemns ‘appeasement’ of Russia #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Cx1CgExMgV— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 19, 2022The Sunday Telegraph says Britain has been warned of cyber attacks from Russia.The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Britain warned of cyber...
POLITICS
The Independent

Two-year wait for cash to help jobless as ‘levelling up’ plan fails to replace funds lost after Brexit

Low-skilled people face a two-year wait for government cash to help them into work, as ministers fail to replace funding disappearing because of Brexit.Groups working with “the most vulnerable in society” have condemned Michael Gove’s levelling up strategy after it revealed replacement job schemes will only be funded “from 2024-25”.The decision comes despite boosting “pay, employment and productivity” being one of 12 stated aims for the strategy – but after Mr Gove admitted he had no extra money for it.The Independent revealed in December that the job schemes were facing the axe because a Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) –...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Nadine Dorries: BBC needs saving from itself

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the BBC has a problem with “groupthink” and needs saving from itself.Ms Dorries – who froze the BBC licence fee in January – likened the broadcaster to a “polar bear on a shrinking ice cap”.Speaking to the Sunday Times, she said: “There is a problem with groupthink within the BBC, and I don’t think those people think they are left or they are right.“I think they just believe they are absolutely right about everything. And they have a world view and a view of the UK, which is, I think, sometimes very wrong.“Our responsibility...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy