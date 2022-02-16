2 Harris County Sheriff Deputies Shot In Katy By Suspect Out On Bond

KATY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Harris County Sheriff Deputies are recovering after they were shot in Katy last night, Feb 16.

Constable Mark Herman’s Office shared a post via social media offering “prayers for a speedy recovery.”

In that post, law enforcement officials said the suspect was out on a personal recognizance bond for aggravated assault of a family member in 2020. A PR bond is granted by a court judge once the review of an individual’s case and criminal history is completed during a pretrial hearing. In most cases where PR bonds are granted, the judge has determined that individual does not pose a threat to the community.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.