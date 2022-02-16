ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenda Deiss death: Red Rocket star dies, aged 60

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Brenda Deiss, star of new film Red Rocket , has died, aged 60.

The news was confirmed by the film’s director, Sean Baker , who wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (16 February): “I have some very sad news to report. Brenda Deiss, who played Lil in Red Rocket , passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke.”

Deiss was a former NASA secretary who made her film debut in the film, which is set to be released in the UK on 11 March.

She was cast in the film by Baker, whose previous credits include 2015’s Tangerine and 2017’s The Florida Project . The director often casts people he encounters in public, and he met Deiss while scouting locations for the film in Texas City.

“In the short time we spent together, she created with us, laughed with us and shared her stories with us, some of them heartbreaking and others insightful and fascinating,” Baker said. “We all have people in our lives that change it for the better and Brenda was one of those people for me. I will miss her dearly.”

Bree Elrod, who played Deiss’ on-screen daughter, added: “We shared a lot of memorable moments together on and off screen. l will never forget her laugh, the stories she so generously shared, and the many conversations we had about all aspects of life. She holds a very special place in my heart. I will miss her very much.”

Red Rocket was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2021. It was released in the US in December.

As well as being a NASA secretary, Deiss, who never got to see the finished film, worked as a caregiver and home health aid.

Deiss is survived by her daughter, Destani Deiss.

