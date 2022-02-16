1 person killed, another injured after a fiery crash in southeast Travis County (Travis County, TX) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday morning, one person died while another suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in southeast Travis County.

As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place in the 9100 block of the U.S. Highway 183. The early reports showed that a truck hauling a trailer struck the rear of a car that slowed down on the highway. Due to the impact, the car went into oncoming traffic, was struck by another vehicle and got engulfed in flames [...]

Read More >>

February 16, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News.