Traffic Accidents

TikTok Star Charged With Murder Following Fatal Car Crash

By Jacklyn Krol
PopCrush
 3 days ago
A TikTok star and her mother have been charged with double murder after they allegedly ran two men off the road with their car in the U.K. On Friday (Feb. 11), Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari and Mahek's friend Natasha Akhtar were driving on the A46 highway in Leicestershire, located...

PopCrush

