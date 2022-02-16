ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Gives 'Bridgerton Vibes' While Cradling Baby Bump During NYFW

By Vanessa Etienne
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicky Hilton Rothschild is showing off her baby bump and her Bridgerton style in her latest look at New York Fashion Week. The 38-year-old heiress and fashion designer, who's expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild, shared a new photo cradling her baby bump on Instagram before attending the Markarian...

