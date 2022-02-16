ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Goes Neutral in Leather Jacket & Lace-Up Boots at Michael Kors' Fall 2022 Show

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ysfxs_0eGDVl1W00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid continued her penchant for neutrals while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held in Terminal 5, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more.

Prior to walking in the show, Hadid arrived in a black leather coach jacket layered over a shearling vest and crop top. The outerwear included a sharp pointed collar, further elevated by contrasting with her white pants. Hadid’s ensemble was finished with a pair of blue fingerless gloves, as well as thin sunglasses.

When it came to shoes, Hadid strapped on a pair of combat boots . Her style featured rounded toes and brown leather uppers, as well as yellow laces. The style’s thick soles also provided a practical element, with calf-high uppers adding greater coverage as well. The pair created a head-to-toe neutral look, while also affirming Hadid’s preparedness for winter.

Lace-up boots are one of the sleekest versions of staple fall and winter ankle boots to wear . Most pairs, like Hadid’s, feature thick soles that are both practical and slick. Aide from the model, stars like Nicky Hilton, Whitney Port and Khloe Kardashian have also strapped into boots by Sergio Rossi, Chloé and Gucci in recent weeks. Hadid’s worn numerous pairs herself—and the same style was even spotted on the model earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

Check out the gallery to see Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks over the years.

Sharpen your winter looks in lace-up boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlVZP_0eGDVl1W00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lydell boots, $126 (was $180) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDbtP_0eGDVl1W00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: MICHAEL Michael Kors Bryce boots, $158 (was 225) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0RLF_0eGDVl1W00
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Brie boots, $34 (was $40) .

IN THIS ARTICLE
