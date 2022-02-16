ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Police investigate shooting death of 42-year-old man

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg3kM_0eGDVZNg00

Tucson police say a 42-year-old man died in a Feb. 12 shooting.

Police found 42-year-old Rene Romero with gunshot injuries in a vehicle at Roger Plaza Apartments, 102 W. Roger Road. He died at the hospital.

Witnesses say a dispute led to the shooting.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 17

david nate
3d ago

I don't it was gang violence,there's no gangs in Tucson, especially people that are pass the age of 40,you make invalid points,it make you seem unknowledgeable,in my opinion, everything you have been saying or assuming,shows how you're not very intelligent or up to times.make some valid points, you're boring💯

Reply(12)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Wounded PHX officer released from hospital

Phoenix police say the last of five officers hospitalized after being shot and wounded during an ambush and barricade situation at a home Friday has been released. A police spokesperson said Wednesday that the final officer to remain hospitalized is now recovering at home.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy