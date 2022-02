Alexander Andrew Wood, 34, of Lakeland, was arrested yesterday afternoon in Gainesville on charges of threatening to bomb the Seminole Police Department in Tampa. The incident began with multiple phone calls on February 6 to the dispatcher at Seminole Police Department (SPD), which serves the communities of the Seminole Tribes in Florida. The caller (whose number was shown on the dispatcher’s Caller ID) allegedly said he was outside the building with a gun, specifically listing the address of SPD’s station in Tampa. He then allegedly said, “I’m about to come in right now” and “I’m at the door.” He said he could see an officer smoking outside and added, “Let me deal with that real quick while you are on the phone… Let me mute it, I don’t want you to hear what I’m about to do to that dude… I got a grenade.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO