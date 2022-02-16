ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Walmart worker quits over stores loudspeaker and calls out managers

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A Walmart employee brazenly put management on blast after announcing his resignation over the store's loudspeaker.

In a viral TikTok that racked almost 300,000 views, user @norobkai penned: "I decided to quit Walmart today, and this is what happened."

The clip shows the alleged employee wearing a Walmart uniform picking up the phone and palming off his brutally honest reasons for quitting. The clips appear to have been taken on Snapchat reading: "I'm not working for people who bash someone with autism. Naperville Walmart is horrible."

A second said: "I just wish I could've said more."

Launching into his public announcement, the TikToker declared: "Attention all Walmart shoppers and members of management,"

"It has come to my attention that the managers in the online grocery pickup department don't respect any of their employees and that they'd rather hide and be on their phones when it gets busy."

He continued: "They also like making fun of employees with autism, and they are blatantly disrespecting every employee in that back room."

Rounding off his bold move, he concluded: "So I'm not going to be representing this company anymore, I'm leaving. Have a good day."

He hung up the phone and proceeded to the exit.

@norobkai

#fyp #walmart


Many users praised the former-Walmart employee for "calling out things that aren't right," while others were desperate to see his co-workers reaction.

One joked: "Should have ended with 'for the next 24 hours everything is 99 per cent off.'"

Some viewers, however, were critical of his public announcement saying he would find it difficult to secure another job after posting the clip. Luckily, the TikToker responded: “I’ve already found another job.”

Indy100 reached out to Walmart for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Indy100

Indy100

ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

