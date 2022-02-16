ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This Stock Might Be a Great AI Play in the Defense Industry

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

If you're looking for an innovative space to invest in new technology trends, you may want to take a look at the defense market, which is ramping up its investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. And within that space, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) might be worth a look.

In this video clip from "The AI/ML Show," recorded on Feb. 2 , Fool contributor Jose Najarro does a deeper dive into General Dynamics' operations and its recent earnings report, and shares some pros and cons about the industry.

{% sfr %}

Jose Najarro: First, General Dynamics, ticker GD. They operate in four segments, the aerospace, marine systems, combat systems, and technologies. Technologies this one will be their GDIT. Technologies offers cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning products. From everything as, it could be security and operations. It could be anything to also fuel those other segments. Right now, we can see artificial intelligence in the defense market. Like Lou mentioned, it's not going to be the Terminator right now. That's not what's happening right now. It's mainly like decision-making. Something like Lou was mentioned in where we have those preventative maintenance. You can also be using artificial intelligence for either cyber attacks and cybersecurities. These cyber locks, they're not unbreakable, but a normal human can't find the code for them. You need something to be able to either crack the code or make sure the code is always changing. The lock is always changing so no one can get in. You need something fast to do that. Usually, artificial intelligence is the best way to go.

Other things, obviously like the autonomous systems, either in some form of air products, a ground product, or water products, weapon systems, and much more. But I do believe the major ones right now are decision-making, logistics like the preventive maintenance. Also, another way they can save money, say maybe they might be over-ordering too much in certain products, maybe the Army might be ordering too much ammunition at first. A way to save money is instead of figuring out how often they should order, what products and when they should order. General Dynamics, if we take a look at recent news, in the recent fourth-quarter and earnings which they presented Jan. 26, they provided earnings of about 952 million and that was on $10.3 billion in revenues, their margins aren't horrible there. Cash flow from operations were about $1.7 billion for the quarter alone. Then look at this, they have a backlog of about $87.6 billion. The great thing is usually in the defense market, contracts usually last a long time. It's not like, hey, we want you to build something. It's usually takes three to four years, five years, probably even longer to build those products, especially if it's some new innovative market.

Jason Hall: Well, like Lou was talking about earlier. I mean, these things stay in the fleet and operation for decades and decades.

Najarro: Definitely. Then let's say that software that Lou was mentioning how that preventative maintenance. It takes X amount of years to build that software. But then after that, the contractors, they also, hey, we also add X amount of years where we maintain the software, we do any form of updates. It's not just a final product. They also usually have expansions to those products. For anybody really interested in, obviously the known products that are known to the public, general, the United States Army and associations, they usually have a yearly project presentation or showcase.

Last year was on Oct. 6. They mentioned a lot of different products. They use either artificial intelligence, they use autonomous driving. This is all out for general public. If you want to go and check them out, Google General Dynamics at AUSA. That's, I believe, Associates of the United States Army. There's numerous contractors there that are also presenting all the products right now. One of the things that they've also worked, not usually people only think of this general contractors, that's foremost, Army working for defense and attack, but they also work, for example, they just recently got 190 million cloud contracts by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. I'm guessing the way to submit patents, I personally have never submitted a patent, but it might be a very tedious task. I'm guessing General Dynamics is working to make that a little bit easier, a little bit more straightforward, which is good.

Then on Jan. 30, they received about $580 million on global logistics to contract for the United States Army. Again, these logistics, I think this is where artificial intelligence will first fit, will be the main process or the main market in these upcoming years where people are coming into some of these contractors, especially like the government and saying, "Hey, we need to be able to save money. What are some of the ways we can do that?" Logistics, preventative maintenance would be some of the best news for them. If we just take a quick look, General Dynamics in the past year, great returns compared to the overall market.

Then just my overall thoughts, like I mentioned, I do believe this is a very innovative market. I think this is where big tech usually comes in. Unfortunately, most of the time, you don't hear about it because it's usually to some form of clearance of secretive level to it. If you are an investor to some of these companies, sometimes you might not hear about the cool projects that they're working with because there's something behind them. Obviously you might hear just the top level, but all the meat inside of there, obviously for security reasons, you might not hear too much about them. When you are looking for an artificial and machine-learning play, this sector, like I mentioned, top contender, one of the places where most of the money is being spent to develop.

Like I mentioned, Microsoft got a nice contract with them to work on their augmented reality glasses, the HoloLens. I do believe because of contracts like this, in the next 3-5 years, we're going to see a more consumer likable product for their HoloLens and more sleeker, more smaller, something the average consumer would be able to use. Again, projects tend to be long contract. Historically, the company doesn't seem overvalued compared to historical metrics. I think I didn't have it here. I shared the P/E ratio of it, and it's been sitting around the same levels.

One risk, like I mentioned, this is a very innovative market. With a very innovative market, competition is pretty high. General Dynamics has competitors like Harris , Boeing , Lockheed, and the list goes on. I also mentioned numerous projects are secret, so very hard to determine if they can expand to other players. I know sometimes investors like to look at products and like to think, "Hey, this is something that can grow on X, Y or Z." But because of the secretive of some other products, investors might not be able to do that. Another thing, they are very dependent on federal spending. Usually the big players here are the federal government. If you see something like a slowdown in budget, it could affect, I believe, short-term returns to some of these companies. But if they provide great products for their customers, they're going to come back with a bigger bag of cash. Supply chain issues. Some of these big players do offer big equipment. I know General Dynamics is known for their submarines. Those require a lot in a lot of materials. Any type of supply chain issues can definitely affect some of the top-line revenue. Like I mentioned, some of their other segments are the aerospace and the marine systems, combat systems, which usually do include some form of vehicles within that space.

10 stocks we like better than General Dynamics
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Dynamics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jose Najarro owns General Dynamics and Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Digiday

As the industry evolves, the holding company model might be the future of esports

With M&A activity on the rise in gaming and esports, some observers believe that many of today’s leading esports organizations will inevitably evolve into holding companies. Depending on who you ask, this is either the hottest or coldest take in esports. If you’ve spent enough time in the trenches, it’s hard to deny the direction the industry is going. Those who have worked in the industry for years have seen esports organizations try and fail to emulate traditional sports teams, pivoting to alternative business models in a neverending bid for profitability.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Industry#Defense Contractors#Stock#Big Tech#General Dynamics#Sfr#Gdit
Forbes Advisor

Best Industrial Stocks Of February 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Industrial stocks include some of the oldest and most storied public companies and form the backbone of the U.S. economy. They lend their name to one of the key U.S. stock market indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which may be why industrial companies embody the ideals of the stock market for many people.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Army
Entrepreneur

Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play

Diversified global medical science products maker Abbott (NYSE: ABT) stock has sold off with the benchmark indexes in a throw the baby out with the bath water type reaction.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Defense Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Defense stocks go in and out of favor based on political whim and geopolitical situations. The U.S. could be reasserting itself in military conflicts globally after a four-year hiatus. Defense stocks tend to be predictable, boring dividend-payers but can light up during times of strife. After several years of the...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
164K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy