ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

IECC board OKs LTC personnel changes

By By Randy Harrison
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057Re9_0eGDTdtI00

Change is in the wind for Lincoln Trail College personnel.
Two LTC employees will soon be taking over new positions following action by the Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board Tuesday.
Tyson Murray, an advisor at LTC, will change to the role of college admission representative for the district at the college, effective June 1. Meanwhile, Danelle Davis, an LTC office assistant, will take over as its new bookstore manager starting Monday.
Even the board is changing. Trustee Al Henager has retired from the IECC Board. Roger Browning was appointed to fill the vacancy and will be officially seated at the March 15 board meeting. He will serve until the 2023 election, at which time he may seek election to a two year term on the Board.
In other personnel matters, the board hired Autumn Hoalt as custodian at LTC, effective Monday. Also, retirement was approved for Brenda Phegley, long-time professor at Wabash Valley College, effective May 13.
The faculty seniority lists for 2021-22 were approved for both bargaining unit and non-bargaining unit faculty.
Also Tuesday, board approval was given for revisions to the policy that addresses wages. These revisions to the policy reflect current practice.
An emergency expenditure of funds to Otis Elevator Company was authorized to cover the cost of repair to the north elevator at Olney Central College. Cost of repairs to the elevator will be approximately $60,662.
Trustees approved employment of Assured Partners as the district’s next commercial broker and risk management firm. This will allow the district to begin reviewing its coverages and bring recommendations for renewal to the board.
The 2021 IECC Fact Book, containing basic information about the community college district was adopted. The book gathers information from various sources into one central document regarding students, enrollment history, degrees and certificates granted, financial aid received and distributed, and the district’s annual budgets and operation.
Trustees accepted the calendar year 2021 annual report of the IECC 403(b) Plan and approved an affiliation agreement with Meadowbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
The next regular board meeting will be 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Wabash Valley College, Mt. Carmel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
Robinson, IL
Education
City
Robinson, IL
Local
Illinois Education
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ltc#Retirement#Board Of Trustees#Financial Aid#Iecc Board Oks Ltc#Lincoln Trail College#The Iecc Board#Wabash Valley College#Otis Elevator Company#Olney Central College#Assured Partners
NBC News

Wife of Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty in submarine spy case

A former private school teacher will serve up to three years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to helping her husband in what both believed was a plot to sell closely guarded American secrets to a foreign power. The plea by Diana Toebbe, 46, comes after her husband admitted guilt...
MILITARY
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
559
Followers
227
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy