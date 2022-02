New Enterprise High School head football coach Ben Blackmon is filling out his staff and has added three more assistant coaches. Tony Stonicher has been named his defensive coordinator. Stonicher is rejoining Blackmon after serving as the defensive coordinator at Spanish Fort for the previous six years and has coached with Blackmon for 11 years. He is a veteran defensive coordinator serving in that capacity for over 38 years in Alabama high schools. Prior to coaching at Spanish Fort, he served as defensive coordinator at Gulf Shores High School from April 2011 until June 2015 and as defensive coordinator at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery from June 2005 until June 2011.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO