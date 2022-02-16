ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Catastrophic injuries’: Crowd witnesses 15-foot shark attack, kill swimmer

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — A swimmer on a Sydney beach in Australia has died after being attacked by what witnesses described as a 15-foot great white shark.

A New South Wales state ambulance worker says there was nothing paramedics could do when they arrived on the scene. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told news.com.au the victim sustained “catastrophic injuries.”

It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

The shore was crowded during the attack, and according to abc.net.au, it lasted several seconds. A witness said the swimmer was in the water when the shark came and attacked him vertically, and they heard a yell.

According to researchers with the International Shark Attack File, Australia last year led the world with three unprovoked shark-related deaths, followed by New Caledonia with two.

The U.S., Brazil, New Zealand and South Africa each had a single unprovoked fatal shark attack. There were a total of 11.

