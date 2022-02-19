ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles County Sheriff: Narcotics Detectives Arrest Suspect in Drugs and Firearms Case

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 9 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224Ti2_0eGDSwau00
.

On February 11 at 5:44 a.m., members of the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant in the 100 block of Woodland Drive in Indian Head related to an ongoing drug distribution case. Detectives recovered crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm firearm. The suspect, Lonnie Edward Wills, 36, of Indian Head is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. Wills was charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of a firearm due to a felony conviction, drug trafficking, and other related charges. On February 14, a judge ordered Wills be held at the detention center on a $25,000 bond. Members of the CCSO Emergency Services Team, CCSO K-9, and the DEA assisted with the search warrant. The investigation is continuing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Canadian police clear area outside Parliament after 3 weeks of protests

Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada's capital Saturday, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests. Protesters, angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions and policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, retreated from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Indian Head, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Indian Head, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday. “President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Firearms#Dea#Detention Center#Indian
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy