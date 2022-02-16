ATLCORE/ENERGOV Outage

Mayor’s Office of Communications

ATLCORE/ENERGOV OUTGAGE

ATLANTA—The Office of Revenue’s ATLCORE/EnerGov system is temporarily down due to unforeseen technical issues. We are working diligently with our vendor to resolve this issue as soon as possible. As a result, the application deadline scheduled for Tuesday, February 15, 2022, will be extended until Friday, March 4, 2022, with late fees being waived to the customer’s account(s) until this date. ATLCORE/Energov is expected to be back up today, Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

We apologize for this inconvenience and should you have any additional questions, please contact ATL311. We thank you for your patience while we work towards a resolution.

