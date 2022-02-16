ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s lacrosse opens with loss at Queens

By Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (0-1, 0-1 SAC) fell on the road to the Royals of Queens (1-0, 1-0 SAC) 21-5 in their opening game of their 2022 season on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Royals started off strong out of the gate with an early 2-0 lead, but Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) was able to draw a foul and score on a free position shot just over five minutes into the game. However, the Royals were able to dig in and score eight straight goals to end the first quarter.

2021 First-Team All-South Atlantic Conference performer Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta) was able to find the back of the net to open up the scoring in the second period of action on a man-up advantage. However, the Royals once again dug in and held the Wolves scoreless for the remainder of the period, going into the halftime break with Queens leading 13-2.

Queens opened up the second half with a pair of goals, but senior Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) was able to score off of a nice feed from freshman Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.). The Royals continued to press their attack throughout the second half of action. Wood was able to secure a pair of goals late to earn her first hat trick of the season, helping the Wolves gain momentum. However, it would not be enough as Newberry fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Wolves look to bounce back on, Feb. 22 when they host Barton for their home opener at Setzler Field at 4 p.m.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College baseball team (5-0) was able to pick up a convincing 13-4 win over Southern Wesleyan (2-3) Feb. 11, kicking off a three-game series. After getting the start on opening day, redshirt junior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) picked up his first win on the season with six innings of shutout baseball with eight strikeouts.
