Trying to predict who the Miami Dolphins might select with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft clearly and obviously is a much tougher task than it was last year. That's what happens when the team has the 29th overall pick in the draft, as opposed so sixth, as it was last year — or even more so third, as it was last year before the dual trades with the 49ers and Eagles that moved the Dolphins back nine spots and then back up six spots.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO